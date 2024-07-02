Bastrykin requested a report on the case of the kidnapping of an Italian businessman in Moscow

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, has requested a report on the initial investigative actions during the investigation of a criminal case (Part 3 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) on the kidnapping of a businessman with dual citizenship in Moscow. This was reported by the press service of the central office of the agency in Telegram.

Details of the incident were reported in the media: four defendants aged between 21 and 36 conspired and on June 28, a group attacked and kidnapped a 56-year-old citizen of the Italian Republic, who is also Russian.

According to investigators, the accomplices used a pistol during the attack and, using force, dragged the European businessman into a car. There, the kidnapped man was handcuffed and a bag was put over his head. From Moscow, he was taken to Bryansk, where the attackers held the victim for 24 hours.

We are talking about Stefano Guidotti, the CEO of the Russian representative office of the European company SIAD Rus, the largest European manufacturer of industrial gases. Earlier, his release by special forces was captured on video. The footage shows security forces entering the house through the windows. The kidnappers are lying on the ground, they were detained. An Italian is also shown lying on a bed, handcuffed.