In general, the title of 24 Entertainment has always been quite constant in accesses, but in the last hours it has reached 385,770 players, going beyond the peak of 372,076 players recorded by SteamDB in April 2024. It is also third in the global revenue rankings, below Elden Ring and The First Descendant .

Naraka’s Numbers

It should also be noted that as of July 2023, Naraka: Bladepoint has had a constant growth in the number of playerswhich on several occasions have exceeded the peak of 300,000 units. In short, it seems that it is having more and more success and that it does not feel the effects of the years it now has on its shoulders (it was launched on Steam on August 12, 2021).

Chart showing Naraka growth: Bladepoint

Among the new features in the latest update for Naraka: Bladepoint is the new map, Perdoria, which has a very different style than previous maps, set as it is in the Imperial City. Perdoria includes the Land of Fortune, which grants players effects such as free revives, auto-healing Remnants, and quick recovery after defeating enemies.

In any case, the update is really impressive and changes many aspects of the game, introducing for example some new music and new weaponsthe Fistblades. The patch will also be followed by a long series of events that will keep players busy throughout the summer and beyond.

In the past few days, 24 Entertainment announced that Naraka: Bladepoint will soon no longer be playable on Xbox One.