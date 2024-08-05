Volkswagen is not backing down a millimeter in its plans to electrify its range. The German brand will continue to pursue the programs for electric models set in recent years, with the aim of reaching a percentage of 80% of electric vehicles sold by 2030. This even in a volatile market condition and above all stagnant with respect to sustainable mobility.

Volkswagen Doesn’t Change Its Mind About Electric

Underlining the desire to continue on this path was Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, who in an interview with Motor1 took stock of the brand’s future and plans for the coming years, reiterating that the electric programs continue but that VW will make the most of the variety of solutions offered by its line-up: “We remain committed to our electric strategy. We remain convinced that it is the best way to reduce the environmental impact of mobility. However, in this transition phase, it is essential to have a range of different engines in your range, because the various markets in the world are proceeding at different speeds”.

The risk of tariffs

A final comment on Chinese competition and the countermeasures taken by the European Commission with duties to try to stem the arrival of Asian brands on the Old Continent market: “Trade openness is really important in this phase of change. In my opinion, the duties announced by the European Commission do nothing but increase protectionism and nationalism and I do not believe that they will increase the competitiveness of our industry. On the contrary, we should work on other fronts to reduce barriers and stipulate new trade agreements”.