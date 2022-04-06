The jury of the 39th edition of the Ortega y Gasset Journalism Awards, meeting this Wednesday at the headquarters of EL PAÍS in Madrid, has announced the winners. The awards, granted by this newspaper, recognize the best journalistic works in Spanish published throughout 2021 in the categories of Best journalistic story or investigation, Best multimedia coverage, Best photography and Best professional career

The award for Best Story or Investigative Journalism has been for the research on pederasty within the Spanish Church, published in the newspaper EL PAÍS. The jury has highlighted “the fundamental value of a long-term investigation, on facts hidden and concealed for decades, giving a voice to adults broken by the terrible experiences of childhood.” Likewise, he stressed that it is “an investigation that has an impact on people’s lives, prompting the public powers and the Church to initiate their own investigations.” Finally, it has valued the participation of citizens who, through an email enabled by the newspaper, have nurtured an accounting of more than 600 cases of abuse with more than 1,200 victims.

In this category, the jury has decided to award a special mention to the work New York is a little house with ashes of migrants, Posted by Oscar Martinez in The lighthouse From El Salvador.

In the category of Better multimedia coverage, has been recognized the special The challenge after the massacre: memory, truth, justice and non-repetition, published by the Nicaraguan media divergent, and which analyzes the situation of repression in Nicaragua under the regime of Daniel Ortega. The jury has highlighted that it is a work that “brings together everything required of good journalism: information, different points of view, numerous voices and exhaustive analysis. It also presses several keys that would be applicable to other places in the world. It integrates numerous formats, well executed and combined, designed for a plural audience, which allow us to understand the reality that the Central American country is experiencing.” The jury has also highlighted “the circumstances in which this work has been carried out, under the pressure of a totalitarian regime.”

In this category, the jury has decided to award a special mention to the work Intensive Spain: this is how the countryside has changed by force of the PAC and the marketsimultaneously published in Datadist and eldiario.es.

The award for Better Photography It has been for the Mexican journalist Sáshenka Gutiérrez, from the Efe agency, for an image taken of Sandra Monroy, a cancer patient who underwent a bilateral mastectomy that saved her life. The jury has highlighted that the image, published in various media, “captures a moment of maximum pain, in which the wound is still recent and that still manages to convey hope.” For the jury, the value of this photograph lies “in the unusual portrait of raw intimacy, which affects many women around the world.”

The award for the best professional career is for the journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, who died in Burkina Faso on April 26, 2021. The jury has highlighted the commitment of both to the profession, exercising a type of journalism that is far from the obvious: that of coverage of the forgotten conflicts. Likewise, he has framed this award —the first Ortega y Gasset to be given posthumously— as a tribute to all journalists who die exercising their profession. “We reward not only those who risk their lives to give news, but also those who lose it. This tribute takes on greater meaning today with the war in Ukraine and also extends to all the places on the planet where doing journalism means losing one’s life.”

Photo of the jury of the Ortega y Gasset Journalism Awards. From left to right: Pura Fernández, Pedro Zuazua, Elisabeth Duval, Lucía González, Carlos Yárnoz, Adriana Domínguez, Pepa Bueno and Sergio Ramírez. Carlos Rossillo

In this 39th edition of the awards, the jury was made up of Adriana Domínguez, executive president of Adolfo Domínguez; Pura Fernández, director of Scientific Culture and Citizen Science and director of Editorial CSIC; Sergio Ramírez, writer; Elisabeth Duval, philosopher and writer; Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS; Carlos Yárnoz, Reader’s Ombudsman of EL PAÍS; and Lucía González, journalist and member of the Editorial Committee of EL PAÍS. Pedro Zuazua, Communication Director of EL PAÍS, has served as secretary of the jury, without the right to vote.

The Ortega y Gasset Awards, created in 1984 by EL PAÍS and bearing the name of the Spanish thinker and journalist, seek to highlight the defense of freedom, independence and rigor as essential virtues of journalism and give recognition to those works that have stood out For its quality.

Each of the awards is endowed with 15,000 euros and a work by the artist from San Sebastian Eduardo Chillida. Written or graphic works published in Spanish, in media around the world, are eligible for these awards.