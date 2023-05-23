As the police announced earlier today, the arrest of 4 people in connection with the investigation into the hanging of a doll in the shirt of Brazilian Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid striker, on a bridge in the Spanish capital last January.

These arrests come two days after new racist abuses were exposed to the young striker, during a match in the Spanish Football League on the land of Valencia, which sparked condemning reactions from all over the world.

And in Brazil, the lights of the iconic Christ statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off for one hour, on Monday evening, to show solidarity with Vinicius Junior, who was subjected to racist abuse during a domestic match in Spain.

The Brazilian government called on the Spanish authorities and sports authorities to punish those responsible for the “racist attacks” against the player, at a time when FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his solidarity and support for the Real Madrid striker.

Junior accuses La Liga and Spain of racism after he was abused from the stands during the defeat by Valencia at the Mestalla stadium on Sunday.

Vinicius faced the fans who attacked him, and the match stopped for 10 minutes, then he clashed with Valencia players and was expelled in the second half.

Vinicius wrote on Twitter after the match, “It was not the first, second, or third time. Racism is usual in the Spanish League. The competition management considers it normal. The Spanish Federation considers it normal and the competitors encourage it.”

He added, “Before, the championship belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, and today it belongs to the racists.

La Liga said it would request all available footage to investigate the incident.

“If we identify any hate crime, we will take appropriate legal action,” she added in a statement.