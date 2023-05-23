Classmates of a schoolgirl, whom an eleventh-grader tried to cut her throat during a line in honor of the last bell in the village of Ilovlya, Volgograd Region, told Izvestia on May 23 how they saved the girl.

A classmate of the victim named Andrey saw how the attacker, while singing a song at the school line, hugged a classmate.

“Then <...> I noticed the blade and immediately grabbed his hand, which had a knife in it, began to take it away from my classmate and called for help,” the student said.

According to the students, the attacker was quiet, and the incident at the last bell happened unexpectedly.

“He took out a knife, put it to the throat of his classmate, who was standing in front of him. As soon as his classmates noticed this, they twisted him <...>. Several men ran up and took the knife from him. The guy was taken to law enforcement agencies, ”the leader of the line, Vlad, specified.

At the same time, according to the students, the attacker and the victim did not have close or friendly relations, they only greeted each other.

The incident occurred earlier on May 23 in the village of Ilovlya, Volgograd region. During the last call, a 17-year-old graduate attacked a classmate and tried to cut her throat. As a result, the girl received a wound in the neck.