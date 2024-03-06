Makka will not go to prison, the investigating judge has ordered house arrest for the 18-year-old who killed her father

The investigating judge validated the arrest for Makka, the 18 year old who stabbed her father to defend her mother. He has ordered house arrest for the young woman, given that, in his opinion, there is no possibility of her escaping. The tragedy occurred in the municipality of Nizza Monferrato.

After what happened, the principal of the Pellati Instituteattended by Makka, wanted to release statements on behalf of all school workers and classmates, to show his closeness to the student.

It is a relief for us to know that Makka will await the house arrest trial and we are available to help her follow her studies. What happened affected the entire institute. We are close to Makka, her mother and her younger brothers. As an institute we are close to the students of class 3BL and to all those who, like us, are troubled by this tragic event. The school will organize a professional psychological support service for anyone who feels they need it.

Credit: 2pm – Rai 2

Makka wanted to defend his mother, after yet another quarrel and yet another violence from his father, Akhyas Sulaev. He confessed to the crime, explaining to the investigators that his intention was not to kill him. He just wanted him to stop beating her and her mother. That day, the man had quit and then he was presented at the restaurant, while mother and daughter were working. The first as a dishwasher and the second as a waitress.

He wanted my mother to quit, but she refused, trying to make him understand how we would manage without money. She drove him away from the restaurant, and he then texted her to say he would kill her at her house. When we returned, she started again. When I intervened, he lashed out at me. She chased me into the room and punched me. I took the knife, I didn't want to kill him.

Makka's mother also testified to what happened in that house, she is certain that if her daughter had not intervened, she would now she would be dead. Or both would be. It wasn't the first time the man hit them, however the two women didn't have it never reported.

He knew where to hit us, he bruised us in hidden places.

Credit: 2pm – Rai 2

Makka is accused of aggravated voluntary crime. The investigating judge ordered house arrest pending the hearing.

He wanted to strangle my mother, I wanted to defend her.

Read also: Crime of Bovolenta, the desperate request of the families of Sara Buratin and Alberto Pittarello.