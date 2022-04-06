Mexico. The Intocable Group is in mourning after facing the death of Elizardo González, who was his first artistic representative. In their social networks, the group share the sad moment they are going through.

“Today Elizardo González, the first manager who bet everything on Intocable, was ahead of us. He was the first person who believed in us and thanks to his effort we began to take shape as a group,” writes Intocable on Instagram.

The musicians are grateful and will always be with González, who always took care of working on the dissemination of his music and collaborating so that Intocable became number one.

Elizardo González rests in peace. instagram photo

“Eternally grateful, a hug to heaven. May he rest in peace,” writes the band from Zapata, Texas, USA, whose beginnings in music date back to the 1990s.

Grupo Intocable alludes to its theme El amigo que se fue and now dedicates it to Elizardo González on the occasion of his earthly departure; Let us remember that said song was composed at the beginning of 1991, after the musicians suffered an accident in which two of its members died.

The accident occurred on the way to CDMX, near La China, Nuevo León, in which a member of its production also died.

Grupo Intocable is one of the greatest exponents of Texan-northern music and he has placed themes such as And everything for what?, Let me love you, The power of your hands, Air, Where are you? and teach me to forget you.