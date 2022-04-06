Vehicles circulate along the Inazares road (Moratalla), yesterday, in the middle of a landscape completely covered by snow. / WILLIAM ENRIQUEZ

The storm of wind and rain yesterday caused numerous damages in several points of the Region. The collapse of part of the wall of the castle of Puerto Lumbreras forced the eviction of six families from their homes, near the fortress, “as a precautionary measure.” The City Council reported last night that it will relocate these residents to municipal offices. On the coast, the strong waves caused damage to the port of Águilas and the promenades of Cabo de Palos and La Manga. The damage occurs a few days before the start of Holy Week, when the arrival of tourists for the holidays is expected.

Neighbors observe the destruction on the beach of La Barra, in Cabo de Palos. /



pablo sanchez / agm



In Cartagena, the storm left a trail of destruction in Cabo de Palos, Las Sirenas and Entremares, reported the mayor, Noelia Arroyo. In the first of these locations, the Paseo de la Barra suffered damage with the breakage of part of the cliff. “It’s even worse on the side of the Zeneta promenade,” said the vice president of the Cabo de Palos Business Association, José Enrique Cárceles.

The outfall of the treatment plant, in Cala Reona. /



pablo sanchez / agm



The sewage outlet broke once again in Cala Reona. “The company Esamur has informed us, and the Maritime Rescue and the Maritime Captaincy have also been notified in case the detached fragment could pose a risk to navigation,” explained Arroyo.

Among the ten assists carried out by the Cartagena firefighters, the removal of trees and branches from public roads in Sebastián Feringán, Jorge Juan and La Vaguada stood out. Likewise, the collapse of two palm trees in La Manga was attended to. The troops also removed a fallen tree on the old Murcia road (N-301), at the height of El Albujón, and in La Azohía. And action was taken to secure the surroundings of a wall in El Algar.

The Minister of Public Works, during his visit to the port of Águilas. /



carm



The port of Águilas was another of the most affected points. The tide that raised the storm during the early morning caused damage to boats and facilities. The Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, traveled to the area, accompanied by the mayor, María del Carmen Moreno, and announced that the Community will undertake emergency works to repair the damage, in order to recover “as soon as possible” The normality. He thanked the fishermen, the Red Cross volunteers and the security services for their work in minimizing the effects of the storm in Águilas.

In Lorca, two beachfront homes in Puntas de Calnegre were affected by the waves. The blows of the sea reached the home of an elderly woman, 80 years old, who had to be transferred to the home of a relative, and to another property used as a summer residence. And through the bed of a boulevard, a sleeve of salt water entered a Calnegre road, where it hindered circulation.

The snow reappeared in Sierra Espuña and the Northwest. In several points of that region it reached 15 centimeters in thickness. In the regional park, the accesses to Collado Bermejo were closed to traffic. Meteorology predicts that the rains will stop throughout the day today.