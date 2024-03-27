During an interview with France 24, Catherine Russell, the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has issued a powerful warning about the distressing reality faced by children in Gaza after more than five months of conflict between Israel and Hamas. Russell calls urgently for international attention to the devastating consequences that this prolonged confrontation has left on the enclave's childhood.

The director of Unicef ​​pointed out that the estimated 13,450 children murdered in the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023 is “probably a low figure”, given the devastating panorama facing the region. Additionally, she highlighted that many more children are trapped in rubble, injured and, at times, separated from their families.

Russell also highlighted the seriousness of the food situation in Gaza, calling it “incredibly serious.” About half of Gaza's population faces “catastrophic” hunger, and famine is feared to hit the north “any time” between now and May, according to a UN-backed assessment on food security. perform an urgent intervention.

“This is, to a large extent, a man-made problem,” Russell told France 24, recalling that the situation “is not the result of an earthquake or a drought,” but rather of a conflict.

“All of us in the international community have to do more and make sure we can get help to these children.” And he concluded emphatically: “We cannot have children starving in Gaza, that is unacceptable.”