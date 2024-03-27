There are over 4,800 new diagnoses of ovarian cancer in Italy every year and up to 80% of cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Promoting discussion and comparison in order to improve the quality of life and survival of women with ovarian cancer is the appeal launched in Rome during a round table of the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ). This is a European initiative promoted by AstraZeneca together with the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Gynecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (Engage).