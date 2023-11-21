In an interview with France 24, the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, spoke about the war between Israel and Hamas. For Georgieva, the first victims of this conflict are civilians, but she also highlights the economic repercussions at the regional and global level. The IMF wants to help countries directly affected – such as Jordan and Egypt – but the institution warns of an increase in gas and oil prices.

