Accident | A passenger car ran off the road in Pihtiputaa, one person died

According to the police, the car ran off the road and ended up on its roof on the side of the road.

One a person died in a traffic accident in Pihtiputaa on Tuesday, says the Police Department of the Interior of Finland. The accident happened on Reisijärentie a little before three o’clock in the afternoon.

According to the police, the car ran off the road and ended up on its roof on the side of the road. One person died and another person was injured in the accident. According to the police, the injured person was taken to hospital.

The police say they are investigating the accident and the reasons that led to it.