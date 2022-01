In this edition of La Interview we talk with Ricardo César Pérez Manrique, who was elected president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR Court), a position he assumed since January 1 and will remain until December 31, 2023. Pérez Manrique referred to relevant issues for the region in relation to human rights. H H. such as migration, gender violence, abortion, homophobia and the situation of the prison system, among others.