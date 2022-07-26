Exclusively for France 24, Jean-Luc Mélenchon did not hide his disappointment at his third place in the presidential elections, but he welcomed the progress of his coalition, Nupes, in the National Assembly. The leader of the France Insumisa party condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and confirmed his position on the shipment of French weapons to kyiv. He visited Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, expressing his support for leftist presidents and assured that he would come to Latin America in search of learning.

