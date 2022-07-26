European Football Championships | The unstoppable Beth Mead made history and fired England into the European Championship final

The 27-year-old attacker became the second woman to join the club of players who scored six goals in the same European Championships.

England–Sweden 4–0

No there’s no doubt about who is the most talked about name and the biggest star at the Women’s European Championship. England striker Beth Mead is in a downright insane mood right now.

The 27-year-old Arsenal striker scored England’s opening goal late on Tuesday night in the semi-final against Sweden. In the end, the country advanced to the final with a score of 4–0.

The hit in the 34th minute of the match was Mead’s sixth of the tournament. Lucy Bronze crossed from the right side into the penalty area and Mead did his magic with his right foot: possession of the ball, a quick turn and a shot into the back corner.

“Look at his composure. Timing, touch, translation and execution are absolutely flawless,” the former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis described the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC match tracking included in the company’s television broadcast.

About the defenders of Sweden Hanna Glas forgot Mead behind him and failed to break Bronze’s quick focus. The fullback’s serving was actually returning the ball to the goal By Lauren Hemp after centering the left wing.

Magdalena Eriksson rushed to cover Mead’s shot, but the ball passed him and sank into the goal after being well involved in the situation and throwing himself in front of the shot Hedvig Lindahl past the swedish keeper with sweaty fingertips.

Beth Mead (right) scored from a cross by Lucy Bronze (left). Bronze, on the other hand, headed home Mead’s corner kick.

Mead rose with his hit to a small club, with only Germany’s goal stick Inca Grings had previously scored six goals during one EC final tournament. Grings was able to do the trick in the 2009 Games.

So it’s no wonder that England fans rioted in the nightclubs after the opening match against Northern Ireland.

Italian artist Gala Freed from Desire hit got new words when the English cared for out loud Beth Mead’s on fire ie Beth Mead is on fire. Wigan and Northern Ireland supporters sang the same song To Will Grigg already in 2016.

Mead was also on fire on Tuesday, as he had two hits in addition to his goal.

England’s second goal came after Mead’s corner kick with Lucy Bronze’s header in the 48th minute. The 4–0 hit came in the 76th minute when Mead released Fran Kirby to the goal post and his wonderful lift flew into Sweden’s goal.

England’s third goal was born Alessia Russo on the heels of the 68th minute. The insight completely surprised goalkeeper Lindahl and slipped into the goal between his legs.

Beth Mead’s shot sank into the Swedish goal, making Hedvig Lindahl’s fingertips sweat.

At five Mead, who scored six goals and assisted four in the European Championship, is now living a new season of prosperity as a player.

British newspaper The Guardian told after the first group how the final tournament has been named Beth Mead’s revenge tour in many places. The magazine refers with a vengeance to the fact that Mead was left out of the British Olympic team a year ago.

Mead was the top scorer in the English Women’s Super League at just 20 years old in 2015. Her national team debut awaited in 2018, but the relationship Phil Neville’s was not very harmonious with, as The Guardian politely describes.

According to the legend of Manchester United, who was the head coach of the national team at the time, Mead was too relaxed an athlete. According to Neville, Mead was happy to go to the seaside town of Whitley Bay for fish and chips, although he should have been bolder and more ambitious.

Mead received a bigger shock and wake-up call when the Tokyo Olympics were missed.

“It ignited my flame, and I’m never going to feel anything like it again. I’m more determined and focused now than I’ve ever been and I play my best football when I’m angry,” The Guardian reports Mead as saying.

English will face either Germany or France in Sunday’s final, who will decide the fate of the other final spot in their semi-final on Wednesday night.

Finn Lina Lehtovaara serves as the fourth referee in the match between Germany and France.