On January 31, Brexit marked three years. And while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “great progress” has been made on Brexit, the UK is the only G7 economy that could contract by 2023. In this edition of The Interview, the deputy director for the Americas at the Foreign Ministry British, James Dauris, takes stock of these three years since the United Kingdom left the EU and addresses issues concerning the relationship between the United Kingdom and the countries of Latin America.

