Genoa – It was the first time that Ecuadorians living abroad could cast their vote, for the elections held in their home country, telematically. A possibility that in Italy has been granted to those who live in Rome and Genoa. An effort that the government of Ecuador had made for an important appointment with the polls, given that citizens also had to pronounce themselves on eight fundamental referendum questions for issues such as justice (the extradition proposal for those who have committed crimes related to organized crime) and Constitution.

Unfortunately, not everything went as planned, because a computer malfunction caused slowdowns and blockages on the network. And so of the thirteen thousand eligible voters in the shadow of the Lanterna, a thousand voters will have voted yes or no (on the eve of those accredited there were at least double, but until the last one it was possible to register). This resulted the protest of the Genoese Ecuadorians, who were very keen on this appointment with the polls: «We intend to assert the right to cast our vote», they complained to the Secolo XIX. The vote took place yesterday from 9 am to 7 pm, to respect Ecuador’s time zone. The procedure was also simple: you had to register on a government site and then vote. To help compatriots, the more tech-savvy ones have opened workstations where possible, such as in travel agencies, for example. But despite the good will, few have received the certificate attesting to the success of the vote.

The problems also affected Rome, but also other European countries such as France. «Even in Ecuador the system has gone haywire – explain the disappointed voters -, this is not right. We were promised that voting would be easy for us emigrants too, but instead we just wasted time. The government must listen to us.” —