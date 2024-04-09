Corina Yoris, candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela for the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform, is in an uncertain situation. Despite being chosen as a candidate by the coalition after the disqualification of María Corina Machado, her registration has been blocked without any explanation. In an interview with France 24, Yoris addresses the political and electoral situation in Venezuela, asks that the Barbados Agreements be respected and rejects the exclusion of opposition candidates and its impact on democracy.

In the midst of political polarization, Venezuela faces a crucial moment in its democratic history, with the participation of various political actors and the urgent need for solutions to the crisis that the country is going through.

In an interview with France 24, Corina Yoris, candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela, expressed her confusion at the lack of clarity about the reasons for blocking her candidacy. She assured that, although she had requested explanations from the National Electoral Council, she has not received a response, and she describes the situation as “diffuse” as she is unaware of the reasons that could prevent the registration of her candidacy.

Yoris, recognized for her academic career, faces criticism for her lack of political experience. However, he defends his preparation and the need for the participation of all citizens in politics to contribute to change in Venezuela: “While it is true that I have not done any type of political action, but rather I have worked in the academic environment and intellectual of the country, that does not mean that he does not have any type of experience in the field of politics. What is needed here is to have the will and desire to help Venezuela, which has experienced extremely serious moments during all these years. “, it states.





Meanwhile, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) urged Venezuela to guarantee the participation of the opposition in the presidential elections and criticized the exclusion of Corina Yoris: “Preventing the participation of some or certain opposition candidates in the electoral process corroborates that the Electoral Power does not offer guarantees of independence and impartiality” and this “nullifies the possibility of holding free, fair and competitive presidential elections,” he said in a statement.

The candidacy registration process has been marked by technical obstacles and lack of access to the facilities of the National Electoral Council, which has raised concerns about transparency in the electoral process.

Despite the challenges, Yoris reiterates his commitment to the electoral route and hopes that previous agreements that guarantee free and transparent elections will be respected: “We are not giving up. As an old saying in Venezuela says: 'The fight is fighting. 'We have not given up and we are not going to leave the electoral route,' he concludes.