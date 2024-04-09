













2024 seems to be the year of the aftermath, between the return of Spice and Wolf after almost 20 years and the continuation of other stories like KonoSuba and Hibike Euphonium, many of our favorite anime are receiving updates. Such is the case of Fairy Tail thatAs we told you a few weeks ago, will receive an anime adaptation of its sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest in July of this year.

The anime's official website has shared a promotional image with the redesign that Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Gray, Erza, Wendy and Charle will have in the adaptation of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest. Although the plot of the story takes place immediately after where the original story ended, we can see that The characters' clothing has undergone adjustments to reflect the change and progress they have had throughout their travels..

At the head of the adaptation we will have Shinji Ishihara, who was in charge of directing the original series of Fairy Tailand Toshinori Watanabe, who worked on the adaptation of Edens Zero, the other manga by Hiro Mashima. For his part, Atsuhiro Tomioka will be in charge of supervising the scripts, and he, too, previously worked on the anime of Fairy Tail As a writer.

As you can see, the talent that worked on the adaptation of Fairy Tail returns for the sequel. In addition to the directors and writers, Yasuharu Takanashi, the composer, and Shoji Hata, the sound director, also return, as will the entire cast of voice actors.

How many episodes does Fairy Tail have? Where to see it?

Issued since 2009, the guild Fairy Tail He has made us part of his adventure. The diversity of characters, as well as the different types of magic that each of them has, make this story something truly unique. With 328 episodes to date, and many more to come with the new arc, the story takes us through more than 20 arcs, always taking us on an adventure where new characters and excellent battles take place.

You can watch the different seasons on the official platforms of Crunchyroll, Primevideo and HBO Max.

