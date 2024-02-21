Uzbekistan, following Russia and Kazakhstan, is ready to host the “Games of the Future” in 2026. The President of the country, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, announced this on February 21 during the opening ceremony of the tournament.

He congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on this initiative. According to him, this is happening for the first time in the global sports community, and this is a new direction.

“We think all my colleagues will agree, little by little: next time in Kazakhstan, and in 2026 we are ready to receive you in Uzbekistan,” Mirziyoyev said.

After the words of the head of Uzbekistan, the Russian President launched the “Future Games”.

“Dear friends, thank you very much. Good morning!” Putin said.

“Games of the Future” combines traditional sports competitions and e-sports. They will take place from February 21 to March 3. 300 teams from around the world will take part in the competition. 1.5 thousand volunteers from Russia and friendly countries will be involved in the tournament.

