Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The leaders of the European Union (EU) began a summit in Brussels, this Thursday (21), with the aim of resuming the discussion on sending weapons to Ukraine, a permanent item on the bloc's agenda since practically the beginning of the conflict. in Eastern Europe.

The two years of war have weakened Kiev, which has faced challenges within its ranks to contain Russian troops. This situation has led the Ukrainian government to increasingly pressure its allies to send aid.

This morning, Moscow launched a missile attack on Kiev, injuring at least 10 people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, warned on Tuesday (19) that a Russian victory in Ukraine would have consequences for the entire continent. “If Ukraine surrendered, a puppet regime would be installed in Kiev and the Ukrainian people would be crushed. The Russian army will be at our borders and we can be sure that it will not stop there,” he said.

The two main agendas of the meeting in Brussels will be how to finance more weapons for Ukraine and strengthen the European defense industry.

One of the plans under discussion among authorities is to use the income from Russian funds frozen in the EU due to sanctions adopted in 2022. It is estimated that there is the equivalent of around 230 million dollars retained in the bloc, generating dividends of more than two million dollars annually.

From there, the leaders will discuss a proposal to allocate 90% of the profits generated by these assets to the European Peace Support Fund, which finances the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. The other 10% would go to an EU fund to strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry.

In February, the EU approved a new €50 billion aid package for Kiev. The first disbursement – of 4.5 billion euros – was announced by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this Wednesday (20).