Russian theater and film actress Lyubov Tolkalina posed in a bikini and delighted netizens. The corresponding publications appeared on her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in Russia; it belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The artist showed the shots taken during her vacation on the Greek island of Kos. In them, she posed sitting in a wicker chair standing in the sea. At the same time, the 46-year-old star of the series “Happy End” put on a black bikini and a shirt with white and blue stripes. The celebrity also captured herself swimming in a swimsuit underwater.

Fans praised the actress’s appearance in the comments. “You are so stunning, Lyubov! You look fantastic”, “You are so sexy!”, “How beautiful, how pleasant and so extraordinary. We love you,” the users said.

In May, 51-year-old Russian actress Daria Poverennova posed in revealing poses in her underwear.