Almost 4 million euros against rare genetic diseases. They come from Fondazione Telethon with the multi-round call, in which the organization has assigned in the third round “3,904,094 euros, collected thanks to donations from citizens, which will allow to finance 22 research projects” throughout the national territory. The multi-round call – the Foundation recalls – was launched in 2021 to allow researchers who wish to request funding to present their projects on 4 occasions over a period of 3 years, possibly reviewing them and re-presenting them in light of the comments of the committee of experts responsible for the evaluation, in the event of a negative response. Thanks to this latest assignment, over 3 thousand projects have been financed by Telethon since its inception.

The evaluation of the projects – explains the Foundation – is carried out through the peer review method, based on the model of the main international research funding agencies. For this third round of the call, the evaluation of the projects was entrusted to the Telethon Medical Scientific Commission (CMS), composed of 28 members, who availed themselves of the support of 199 external reviewers. In total, 127 proposals were received: of the 22 funded projects, 13 are basic research and 9 are preclinical research. The awarded programs will allow the study of the mechanisms of various genetic diseases and the development of potential therapeutic approaches. The winning projects concern various pathologies, more or less known, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, tuberous sclerosis, hereditary spastic paraplegia, autism spectrum disorders, hemophilia A, Rett syndrome, epilepsy and mucopolysaccharidoses.

“With this third edition of the Multi-round call, Fondazione Telethon – says Celeste Scotti, Director of Research and Development – continues to work to guarantee the necessary funds for research on rare diseases, also thanks to the essential support of top-level scientists and researchers. The Foundation works to create the conditions so that quality research can generate innovative therapies and solutions that improve the quality and life prospects of the patient. This call is also proof of the great vitality of the Italian scientific community involved in the field of rare genetic diseases, judging by the selection of very promising research, from basic studies to translational research”.