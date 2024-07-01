The range electrification strategy Ford is about to come to life. Among the many BEV models that the US car manufacturer is preparing to launch, there could also be one with a price list of around 30,000 dollars, the corresponding one for just under 28,000 euros: its debut could take place within a couple of years and a half, even if the company has not yet wanted to comment or reveal details about it.

New Ford electric

The rumor, relaunched by Reuters and CNBC, echoes what Ford CEO Jim Farley declared last April, who had made allusion to the expectations of the American automaker to make profits from electric vehicles priced between 25,000 and 30,000 dollars. As mentioned, it is not yet clear which segment these vehicles will occupy, but given the strategy launched by Ford in recent months, it is reasonable to expect a SUV or at least a crossover.

From less than 28,000 euros

Speaking of electrification, let’s remember that Ford recently launched the new one Explorer 100% electric with a very specific goal: to officially launch a new generation of zero-emission models. Starting with the new five-seater SUV that boasts over 600 km of autonomy: its production began last month in the new Electric Vehicle Center Colognein Germany, the same plant that will also assemble a second electric vehicle, a sporty crossover, which will be presented soon and launched later this year.