In areas of our country where it is common to snow during the coldest months of the year, drivers must therefore be provided with specific snow chains or tires in their vehicles. since the use of them is usually mandatory on some occasions.

However, inventor Mike Curry has presented an innovative device called Zip Grip Go, which seeks to be a substitute for snow chains, since, allows it to be mounted on the wheels in just under a minute. Although, at the moment, Spanish regulations do not yet reflect whether the Zip Grip Go is legal.

What features does this system have?

This element is made of plastic very resistant and has a strap made up of double rows of studs that allow tire traction. On the other hand, its installation is very simple, since you only need to insert the strap into the rim one by one and tie them to the tire firmly.

More or less, each wheel, as indicated by Zip Grip Go, It should have five or six straps that surround the tirewith them, correct traction is ensured in case we encounter snow on the road. Finally, in the following video we can see the phases of its installation.

Which is better: snow tires or chains?

First of all, it is important to note that winter tires can replace traditional chains when these are mandatory on certain roads. This is valid as long as the initials M+S (Mud and Snow) appear on the tire cover.

On the other hand, it has been shown that these tires offer superior performance than chains in aspects such as traction, braking distance, grip and vehicle control. In addition, they do not produce the characteristic noise that chains generate when driving on snow. Therefore, its use is highly recommended during the cold weather months.





How to mount snow chains on the wheel?

The Civil Guard published a video in its RR some time ago. H.H. where he explained the process of installing the chains. First of all, the Benemérita agent indicates that we must check that the chains are not tangled, then you have to pass one of the halves behind the wheelthen it is necessary to close the side so that it remains red and the chains are brought towards the outside of the tire.

After, the agent requires the identification of the upper hitch to close it and continue passing the hoop towards the part behind the wheel. Then you have to take the longest chain that is yellow in color and bring it outwards, to finally pass it through the gripper, leaving the chains at an adequate pressure.