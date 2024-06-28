RAM is once again recognized by J.D. Power. Annual results IQS published by the leading global player in automotive data and analysis and relating to the quality of the products offered to customers put the American brand of the Stellantis group in a good light in 2024: for the fourth time in the last five years, in fact, the car manufacturer specialized in the development of pick-ups has ranked among the three best brands in the industry, a record which includes, in addition to this year’s, a first place also in 2021.

Record-breaking RAM

“This recognition is particularly gratifying because our customers are extremely demanding – commented Chris Feuell, CEO of the RAM brand – Satisfying them to the point of surpassing every other brand in the automotive industry is a testament to the creativity without limits of our designers and engineers, and the unwavering dedication of those who make our products and those who sell them.”

Customers appreciate it

A triumph that demonstrates how RAM is the Mass Market brand with the best performance, as well as the number 1 overall. As regards the individual models, RAM 1500 it is the best large light pickup for the second year in a row, while RAM 2500/3500 it placed third among Heavy Duty pick-ups. A result that fully satisfies the US brand, especially in light of the fact that this year’s study presents new stringent parameters that better capture the voice of the customer.

JD Power’s annual IQS results released

“Stellantis brands have achieved excellent results in the IQS for several years – added Bill Kendell, Senior Vice President-North America Customer Experience at Stellantis – But achieving what RAM achieved in this year’s J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, with even more in-depth metrics, is a clear demonstration that our team can and will maintain our organization’s mission statement: ‘Every Customer Counts, Every Trip Matters’. For us, this new study marks a new beginning. We will use our past successes to build a better future for our customers.”