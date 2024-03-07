Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Indian Navy announced the rescue of the crew of a Barbados-flagged merchant ship after it was subjected to a Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy said in a statement that it rescued the 21-member crew of the Barbados-flagged ship “True Confidence” after it was attacked in the Gulf of Aden the day before yesterday.

The statement added that helicopters and boats were used in the rescue operation, and medical assistance was provided to the injured crew and they were evacuated to Djibouti. The ship “Truconfidence” had sent a distress call after it was attacked by a drone or a missile, which led to the ship catching fire about 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden, leading to three deaths and serious injuries to the crew and their abandoning the ship.