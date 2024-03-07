Moscow (agencies)

Yesterday, Russian security services announced that they had killed militants from the terrorist organization ISIS who were planning an attack on a synagogue in Moscow, according to Russian official news agencies.

The Federal Security Service said that “an ISIS cell in Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, was planning to shoot Jews in a synagogue in the capital.”

The TASS news agency quoted the security service as saying in a statement: “During their arrest, the terrorists displayed armed resistance to the Russian FSB officers, and as a result they were neutralized by gunfire in return.”

The statement added: “Firearms and ammunition, in addition to components for manufacturing explosive devices, were found and seized.”

Earlier this month, the Federal Security Service announced the killing of 6 people suspected of belonging to ISIS in the southern province of Ingushetia.