There is a desire for Superman and more DC superheroes, or at least that’s how it was confirmed James Gunnco-president of the renewed DC universe with Peter Safranwho has himself taken charge of directing the new installment of the Man of Steel and which will arrive next summer and whose first trailer, according to the filmmaker, had a huge reception on the Internet with more than 250 million views and a million posts on social networks.

But the most recent development, also applauded by Gunn, comes to us from the hand of Trevor Carleean artist who has become famous for his recreations of trailers for well-known movies in LEGO animation and, of course!, the next one superman it couldn’t be less.

The trailer of just over two minutes released a week ago, and with the musical background of the iconic score created by John Williams for Richard Donner’s 1978 film, but converted in an electric guitar riff by composer John Murphybegan with the Kryptonian superhero lying in a frozen place and with visible wounds after having taken a serious hit.

In the trailer we could also see for the first time another of the stars of the show, his faithful companion the dog Krypto. We can remember (or discover) it in the following video.

And in turn, animation specialist Trevor Carlee has published its version this December 25 in the morning, as a Christmas gift for fans of the superhero, accompanied by an enthusiastic comment: “The moment I saw the trailer I ran to my computer. Ha ha. I LOVE Superman. I’m excited for the movie”.

In addition to going viral in a short time, it did not go unnoticed by James Gunn who retweeted the video along with another message: “Merry Christmas everyone! We are working on your gift. It will be ready in July!”

With David Corenswet embodying the new Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan Like Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult playing the villain Lex Luthor and also the presentation of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, the premiere is set for July 11, 2025.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.