88 million for Spanish cinema: check how much money and which films RTVE financed between 2020 and 2023

When the viewer watches a program on public television, it is normal for them to find promotions for Spanish films that have “the participation” of RTVE. If you pay attention when you go to the cinema, it is also common to see the logo of the public entity before the start of many of the productions made in our country. This is because RTVE helps finance Spanish cinema.

The best movies of 2024

It does so due to article 5.3 of the General Law of Audiovisual Communication, which clearly states that RTVE, “as a publicly owned television audiovisual communication service provider, had to contribute annually to the advance financing of the European production of cinematographic films, films and television series, as well as documentaries and animated films and series, with 6% of the income earned in the previous year.”

It is a common practice throughout Europe for public channels to produce films. In fact, a report from the European Audiovisual Observatory recently indicated that Spain is one of the countries where there is the least investment in public channels in percentage terms. While the European average for content produced by public channels is 56.04%, in Spain the same figure is 23.53%.

The legs to raise a film in Spain depend on public aid. These come from the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) and RTVE. However, while the criteria for granting those that depend on the institute managed by the Ministry of Culture are public, they are regulated by an order that is published before each call and governed by the Film Law; Nobody knows for sure which ones prevail on RTVE.

It is the so-called evaluation table who, on several occasions during the year, meets and chooses which films it decides to help in what is called “advance financing”, since RTVE acquires, in this way, the broadcasting rights of those titles. The selection has not been made public for years and we had to go to specialized portals such as Audiovisual 451, which obtained the list by their own methods, to see which ones were chosen.

There is no points system that can be consulted, nor is it known the amounts that each of these projects will receive. No interested party, from home, can check whether a film has received money from RTVE or, if so, how much. A few months ago, the list of the latest valuation tables began to be published in the portal Promotes RTVE cinema, but there is no information beyond the chosen titles and their directors.

The only way to find out how much money each title receives is by going to the Transparency portal and making a request for access to public information to RTVE about which films, and how much money each of them receives. In this way, this newspaper has achieved all the payments that from 2020 to 2023, both years included, RTVE has made to each title approved in said valuation tables, as well as the components of said tables. Data that until now had not been public.

This information has been obtained after submitting various requests for access to information through the Transparency Law 19/2013 to RTVE. It was necessary to insist, given that RTVE did not deliver all the minutes of the evaluation tables, in which the purchase of films was approved. For this reason, a new request for access to information was presented, on the one hand, requesting five missing minutes and, on the other, a claim before the Transparency and Good Governance Council (CTBG), an independent body in charge of resolving matters of access to public information. After obtaining the data, finally, the CTBG urged the corporation to deliver the documentation.

During those four years, RTVE acquired 207 films with a total of 88 million. This means that the average support for each film is more than 400,000 euros. Of the four years requested from Transparency, it is observed that in 2020 the pandemic already affected, financing 45 titles with more than 21 million euros, which was also the highest average of the four courses, 480,000 euros. COVID hit harder the following year, since much less cinema was produced in 2020. 35 were purchased, ten less, and the average was 470,000 euros. Normality was recovered until in 2023 there were 65 titles, to which 27.7 million were allocated.

In the list you can see the difference in money that various titles receive. In these four years, the film that received the most money from RTVE was parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar, with one and a half million euros. They follow him close your eyesby Victor Erice; and The Mailby Daniel Calparsoro, with one million. Calparsoro appears again on the list shortly after, since another of his films, all the names of godreceived 875,000 euros. The Oscar nominee, Robot Dreamsby Pablo Berger, was acquired for 800,000 euros and is in seventh place out of the 207 titles.

In the search engine, the user can find how much several of the most popular phenomena of recent years received. For example, as beasts she received 700,000 euros, which places her in 32nd place; while Alcarrasby Carla Simón and Golden Bear in Berlin, 650,000 euros. You will return, best film in the Directors’ Fortnight, received only 230,000 euros.

If you look at the films nominated for the Goya this year, leaving out The infiltrator and House in flames, that belong to Antena 3, observe that The 47 It was acquired for 650,000 euros; Second prizefor 600,000 euros, and the one that received the least was The blue star, with 100,000 euros. For the first time, you can also consult who made up the judging panels that chose these films, a fact that RTVE never offers publicly.

More transparency

It is not only the users who do not know who makes up the rating tables, nor the amount each title receives or the complete list of films, but it is also the industry itself. This lack of transparency has been one of the constant complaints in recent years in associations such as CIMA, whose former president, Cristina Andreu, criticized precisely that RTVE “does not make public the scales by which the so-called selection committee, made up of senior TVE positions, decides, in a single meeting, the projects that are definitively purchased.”

Sumar also included it in its program for the last general elections. In point 27, in the section dedicated to culture, they said the following: “The current regulation that forces television networks to invest in film and animation will be reviewed, to effectively contribute to the support of independent production. Public committees will be created so that the selection process of projects in which public television stations participate is governed by criteria of transparency, equity and plurality.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen reveals the secrets of four of the best scenes from ‘The New Years’



From Sumar they confirm that they want to advance at that point in their program and trust that “a new stage has opened in Spanish Radiotelevision with a new direction.” “We are going to raise things that must be reviewed, and these things are some of them that must be raised, as is the case of transparency, which is an issue that will have to be addressed, but we trust in this new stage in RTVE,” they tell elDiario.es. This newspaper has contacted RTVE, which did not want to make any statement regarding the criticism for lack of transparency or whether they will make any changes.