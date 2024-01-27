Xavi Hernández announced his departure from Barcelona after the result that left them in a very bad position with a score of 5-3 against Villarreal.
“I want to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as coach. We have been speaking with the president (Joan Laporta), Rafa Yuste, Alejando Echevarría, Deco (the members of the sports commission) and the staff, and we believe that the situation deserves a change of course,” he confessed at a press conference.
The situation at Barça is complicated after the recent setbacks. The elimination in the Copa del Rey, the poor performances, especially defensive ones, and the drop in level of footballers like Jules Koundé, Robert Lewandowski, among others, have caused the culé legend to step aside.
“I think things have worked very well, a very good job has been done but I think our project should be until June 30,” he added.
Xavi's current record as Blaugrana coach is 75 wins, 21 draws and 26 losses in all competitions. As in numbers, it is not a bad step, but the drought of titles and the lack of style in a club where it is what is most demanded, has the former midfielder with his bags packed.
It is still unknown who will be Hernández's replacement on the Barça bench. They talk about names like Rafa Márquez, Míchel, Roberto de Zerbi, among others.
#Xavi #Hernández #leaves #Barcelona #set #date #farewell
