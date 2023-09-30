Javier Milei, candidate for the presidency of Argentina who has generated an impact for his crazy proposals and his messy hair, made a curious comparison on social networks of himself with the character of Dragon Ball Z, Goku.

With the comment of “Long live fucking freedom”, Milei posted a photo of the characters from the famous series and her face appears replacing that of a Goku who defends himself against his enemies, who also have an edition, with faces of the opponents that Milei faces in Argentina ahead of the presidential elections.

Although his supporters supported the image, national media criticized Milei’s staging on his social network.

It was the case of the presenter Viviana Canosajournalist for the newspaper La Nación, who in a television program of this medium assured that the Argentine candidate is a “phony.”

“There is the king of the world, long live the damn freedom, which is what (Milei) values ​​the least, bench freedom of expression Milei, You are a fraud, even if you are the future president of the Argentines, get off the pony, you are a fraud. No matter how much you call the channel to cut me because you are going to be my life when you are president, I don’t care,” Canosa said.

The last is a new chapter of controversies led by this politician, who in several programs has spoken of eliminating ministries and reducing the State to its minimum expression. Likewise, he has made strong criticisms against Pope Francis.