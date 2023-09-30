The 66-year-old presenter states that the decision was also made due to “fatigue” and that he will have two surgeries on Thursday (5.Oct.2023)

Journalist and presenter José Luiz Datena, 66 years old, stated that he resigned from Radio Bandeirantes on Thursday (September 28, 2023). He left command of the program “Manhã Bandeirantes”.

According to Datena, the dismissal from the radio station was due to “tiredness” and to take care of your health. “I asked to leave because of too much work”, he said. The statements were made in an interview with the portal TV News.

“Two hours in the morning and another almost 4 hours of Brasil Urgente. A lot of things per day. I wasn’t doing it every day anymore.”, he stated. To the Power360the press office of band confirmed that the journalist will continue to present the program “Brasil Urgente”.

The presenter also informed that he will undergo two surgeries on Thursday (5.Oct.2023) at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo (SP). Datena did not detail the procedures.

“I already have 6 stents [tubos para impedir entupimento da artéria]. It’s time to let go.”he stated.

Datena confirmed the existence of a conflict of opinion with the management of Radio Bandeirantesbut denied that this was the reason for the dismissal: “It was really tired, and to take care of your health”he stated.

“In short, it was just that: tiredness and taking care of your health. I must take some time off after the surgeries I will have“he said.

ELECTIONS 2024

Datena is expected to soon announce his pre-candidacy to run for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. The presenter has already given up twice on running for mayor of the largest city in the country: in 2016 and in 2020. In 2018, he also retreated after to consider running for a seat in the Senate.

In March, the president of PDT (Democratic Labor Party) and Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, confirmed that the presenter joined the party and would have placed himself “available” to be the party’s candidate for mayor.

In the latest electoral survey by Paraná Pesquisas, from September 21st to 24th, Datena appears with 0.4% of voting intentions in the spontaneous scenario (when the names of the candidates are not presented). The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) leads, with 5.7%.

Before joining the PDT, Datena was a member of the PSC (Christian Social Party), União Brasil, PP (Progressives), DEM (Democrats) and PT (Workers’ Party). In 2022, the presenter was considered a favorite for the Senate in São Paulo, but withdrew during the pre-candidacy.