If there is a sector that will be positively impacted by the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, it will be mixed martial arts (MMA), and more specifically, its largest league, the UFC. It is no secret that the American president, who took office this Monday, is a faithful friend of the CEO and president of the UFC, Dana White, and that an interview with the most influential podcaster in the world, who in turn is a commentator for UFC Joe Rogan was able to help Trump get more votes.

That is why, during the investiture, which took place in Washington, numerous well-known faces from the world of MMA were seen, such as the aforementioned White and Rogan and the former UFC superstar. Conor McGregor. The Irishman was taking photos with some political actors such as the British Nigel Farage or the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal.

It was precisely the latter who shared on his ‘X’ profile – the old Twitter – a snapshot with the former Irish UFC champion, who in turn shared it, skyrocketing the numbers until reaching approximately one million views, dozens of comments and thousands of likes. “Always. Fight! Fight! Fight! (Fight, fight, fight)«Abascal wrote in his publication, accompanied by the flags of Spain, the United States and Ireland.

Social networks were flooded with comments of all kinds. Some of McGregor’s admirers applauded the gesture he had made with the president of Vox. Regarding Trump’s inauguration, Abascal pointed out that it was “a historic day” for his return to the Presidency of the United States and warned that globalism, socialism, “massive immigration” policies and the agenda gender are “in trouble.”









In his opinion, with the magnate’s return to the Presidency four years later, an “opportunity and a hope to recover sanity, common sense and the path to freedom” opens up.