The energy company Moeve (Cepsa, until two months ago) has announced its joining the First Movers Coalition (FMC), an initiative led by the World Economic Forum, which is meeting these days in Davos, and John Kerry, former Secretary of State for the US and former US Special Envoy for Climate. With this, the Spanish company becomes one of the first in its sector worldwide and the first in Spain to join this coalition.

As reported by Moeve in a statement, this fact recognizes “its firm commitment to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative low-carbon technologies, key to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.” It must be remembered that, precisely, the change of the company’s name was a milestone with which it intended to highlight its transition process towards green energies, with the aim that by 2030 more than half of its benefits will be sustainable in nature.

The FMC initiative, launched during COP26, focuses on sectors that emit large amounts of carbon, such as aviation, maritime transport, road transport and steel, for whose decarbonization, cutting-edge technologies, such as gases and renewable fuels are essential. As ABC already explained, heavy transport is a challenge because it is difficult to electrify, and in this field the Spanish energy company’s commitment is to green molecules, such as renewable diesel (HVO100), and green hydrogen.

As part of its membership in the World Economic Forum’s sustainability coalition, Moeve says it has set the goal of by 2030 at least 5% of its high seas shipping fleet runs on zero-emission fuels.









In turn, throughout this decade the company plans to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 55% and the carbon intensity index of energy products sold by between 15 and 20% compared to 2019. , with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

«Being part of the First Movers Coalition is another step on our transformation path to lead the production of green molecules in Europe in this decade and offer the energy solutions necessary to decarbonize polluting sectors. “We are delighted to join this initiative that is an emblem of global collaboration, so necessary to accelerate the energy transition around the world and thus achieve a future with net zero emissions,” he stated. Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Moeve.

Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forumfor its part, highlighted that the signing of the accession “will serve to reinforce the FMC’s demand to achieve zero-emission solutions in maritime transport.” «Moeve brings significant experience and knowledge from its leadership in the energy transition and the increase in emerging solutions such as green hydrogen and sustainable fuels, which will be fundamental to the FMC’s mission to decarbonize industrial sectors that emit large amounts of carbon. », concluded the CEO of the World Economic Forum.