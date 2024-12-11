2024 is already drawing to a close, while we invest our time in preparing the house for the upcoming holidays, making plans for this season or buying Christmas gifts. Although Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve are celebrated in style in Spain, there are many who take advantage of this time of year to indulge in one last treat: an end of year trip.

And receiving the new year in another city or country is one of the dreams of inveterate travelers. When choosing where to travelyou can choose some of the destinations with the best quality-price ratio to travel at Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but also get carried away by some of the last minute offers that travel booking platforms have.

The packs hotel and New Year’s dinner or trips organized for the end of the year are some of the most popular. But they are not the only ones. Therefore, we track the best offers to travel this end of the year and welcome 2025 in a unique and special way.

Vienna with Philharmonic concert

St. Stephen’s Cathedral in the center of Vienna. Mauro Repossini

One of the most desired plans by Christmas lovers is to attend the New Year’s concert in Vienna. Although tickets for January 1 are sold years in advance, Viajes El Corte Inglés offers a very enriching experience. A Four-day trip to the capital of Austria with a Philharmonic concert including New Year’s Eve.

Departure for this trip is December 29 and includes flights and transfers, accommodation with breakfast, travel insurance and admission to the concert.

New Year’s Eve in New York

New Year’s in Times Square

New York It is another of the quintessential Christmas destinations, perhaps because of how many times Hollywood has romanticized this time of year in its films. Of course, the Big Apple is always a good idea. At Logitravel they have prepared a selection of flight and hotels in New York for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Epiphany.

All proposals are direct flights from Madrid and some packages have a discount. In addition, there is availability of accommodation only or with breakfast included. Of course, all options have a duration of 9 days/7 nights.





Lapland, where the magic of Christmas is born

Northern lights in Finnish Lapland. Getty Images

There is no christmas addict don’t dream of visit Lapland and, of course, Santa’s house. So this destination, which also surprises with its northern lights and impressive nature, is one of the most in-demand of this time. At Viajes El Corte Inglés they have organized the proposal Lapland, New Year’s Eve in Rukalasting six days with flights, transfers, excursions and four-star accommodation included.

This package includes crossing the Arctic Circle, sleigh rides, visiting Santa’s house, snowmobile safari, ice fishing, snowshoeing, seeing reindeer and huskies, and time to visit the local shops and get soaked. of the Christmas spirit.

End the year under the sun in Tenerife

Landscape of Tenerife with the Teide volcano in the background. Getty Images

Those who want to escape the winter cold know that resorting to the islands is a great success to welcome 2025 with good temperatures, since the average for December is 22 degrees. For 2024, we opt for Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands with many tourist attractions. At Logitravel they have made a selection of flight and hotel for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings to adapt to the tastes of each traveler.

From 500 euros, you can enjoy 8 days on the island on an accommodation-only basis, with flights included from Madrid. In all of these options, with total freedom, you can explore the charms of the island such as Mount Teide, its paradisiacal beaches or do water sports.





New Year’s Eve hotel and dinner ‘pack’

Low cost menu for New Year’s Eve. iStockphoto

Another highly acclaimed option for those who want to enjoy a shorter getaway are the packs accommodation with New Year’s Eve dinner included. With this, we ensure disconnection and welcome the new year in a special way without having to go too far from home or spend excessively. At Weekendesk, experts in shorter getaways, they have selected several offers for this date.

For example, the proposal of Panticosa Spa offers an end of the year and beginning of 2025 of total relaxation in the mountains. This promotion includes accommodation in a double room, buffet breakfast and dinner, grapes and access to the Tiberia hot springs for two adults.

