The prevalence of hard drug use such as heroin among high school students in the state is almost three times the national average, according to official statistics from the Mexican Observatory of Mental Health and Drug Use.

According to the agency administered by the National Commission against Addictions, the prevalence of heroin use in secondary school among Chihuahua students is 1.0 points. This figure is above the national average, which barely reaches 0.4 points, and is also far from the score recorded among high school students, which is 0.5 points.

The consumption of hallucinogens stands out in secondary school, with 1.3 points, especially among women, who reached a prevalence rate of 1.6, while the national average is 1.2 points.

In addition, the statistics highlight the presence of drug use such as marijuana and inhalants among elementary school students in the state. In the case of marijuana, at this educational level, the prevalence reaches 2.6 points, while the national average is 2.3 points. Meanwhile, inhalant use among elementary school students in Chihuahua ties the national average with 1.8 points. In high school, on the other hand, the drugs with the highest prevalence of use are amphetamines, cocaine, crack, methamphetamines and medical drugs such as tranquilizers (diazepam, lorazepam, alprazolam), the statistics point out. For example, in the case of amphetamine use among high school students in the state, the prevalence is 3.8 points, mainly among women, while the national average is 3.2 points. In the case of cocaine, consumption is the highest among all substances measured in male and female students. The consumption of this drug reaches a score of 6.7, while the national average is 4.9 points. The prevalence of crack consumption was also measured, which was the only drug that did not exceed the national average among middle and high school students. Another substance that stands out is methamphetamine, reaching its highest peak among high school women, with 3.7 points, six-tenths above the national average. Other drugs that are popularly consumed by high school women are tranquilizers without a medical prescription, with a prevalence of 8.4 points, well above the national average of 5.0 points. In general, at the primary level, the highest prevalence of consumption is for drugs such as marijuana and inhalants. In secondary school, it is hallucinogens and heroin; while in high school it is amphetamines, cocaine, crack, methamphetamines and tranquilizers. Meanwhile, the state occupies sixth place in the consumption of cocaine, amphetamines and tranquilizers at the national level.