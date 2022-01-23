Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures comes exclusively to Disney Plus as a new installment of the successful animated saga The Ice Age. This time, the protagonist will be in charge of the possum brothers Crash and Eddie, who will be in search of new adventures while trying to escape from their older sister Ellie.

The film will also introduce us to buck wild, a dinosaur-hunting, adventure-loving weasel. Undoubtedly, the family film is one of the most anticipated by viewers, but before its premiere we will tell you who is who in this new Disney Plus production.

Ellie and Manny

The character of Ellie is originally voiced by Dominique Jennings and is a sweet mammoth raised by a possum, so she has two possum brothers: Crash and Eddie, whom she is quite protective of. Ellie is the partner of Manny, a mammoth moody, but very affectionate.

Ellie and Manny have a daughter named Morita. Photo: Disney Plus

Buck

The Buck character is originally voiced by Simon Pegg and is a one-eyed weasel. Adventurous by nature, he is dedicated to chasing dinosaurs. The film’s executive producer, Lori Forte, describes the character as “charismatic, funny and eccentric. He is an explorer and adventurer who has been alone in the Lost World for so long that his contact with reality is uncertain at best. His only true relationships are with inanimate objects like pinecones, rocks, and logs, and he couldn’t be happier.”

Buck’s main enemy is the dinosaur Orson. Photo: Disney Plus

Orson

The character of Orson is originally voiced by Utkarsh Ambudkar and is an egotistical, oversized-headed dinosaur seeking to rule the Lost World. Accompanied by his velociraptor, Orson seeks revenge on Buck, who banished him to Lava Island.

Orson will be present in Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck. Photo: Disney Plus

Finally, the herd of characters is completed by Manny’s friends: Sid (a clumsy sloth with a big heart) and Diego (a friendly saber-toothed tiger).