Sinaloa.- Faced with the outbreak of violence and cruelty towards pets in Sinaloa, the deputies reforms to the Animal Protection Law will be approved this week, which contemplates the imprisonment for up to six years those who mistreat them, warned Deputy Pedro Villegas Lobo, one of the promoters of this initiative that was vetoed by former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel, on April 1, 2021, for including a normative portion to prohibit bullfighting.

He mentioned that these days he has been aware of several cases of cruelty to the animals in The Mochis and of a dog whose skin was cut with a machete, which forces these sanctions to be tightened and those who commit any act of abuse to be jailed, in addition to the elimination of legal loopholes, which only forced the aggressor to pay fines.

With these reforms, the State Attorney General’s Office will be able to intervene and integrate the investigation folder to start with the investigations, and ensure that those who are abusing animals are punished.

recalled the case of dog “chuchito” happened in the Buenos Aires neighborhood in Culiacán that he was subjected to abuse and beatings that led to his death, and said that the aggressor was applied the derisory fine of 800 pesos, and it is necessary to leave an example that in Sinaloa these are punished crimes with prison, for being intentional acts.

He said that this week, the Plenary will vote by consensus on the law in favor of animals, which includes one of the fundamental points, which is to eliminate bullfighting in the state, which will be a historic moment.

Also in the legislation progress is made in the prohibition of zoophilia and protecting animals in the legal part. Legislation in favor of animals comes to create Welfare Centers to protect them on issues of violence and health.

He stressed that the people of Sinaloa do not like the violence of the bullfight, and in fact, he celebrated the demolition of facilities for the bullfighting festival, to build a shopping center.