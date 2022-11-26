Expert Chudakov: strike on spent fuel at ZNPP will provoke the effect of a “dirty bomb”

An artillery shell entering the spent fuel containment at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could trigger a “dirty bomb” effect, he warned in an interview with RIA News Deputy Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy Mikhail Chudakov.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Sochi Atomexpo forum, Chudakov explained that if there is spent fuel on the site that was placed in concrete containers for dry storage, then the effect of a “dirty bomb” can be obtained when any artillery shell hits.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed fears that the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP would get out of control due to ongoing shelling and regular interruptions in external power supply.

ZNPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near Energodar, it is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. It has been under the protection of the Russian military since March 2022. The station is regularly shelled.