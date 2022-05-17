Lionsgate already announced the premiere of the prequel to “The Hunger Games” for on November 17, 2023 . “The hunger games: the ballad of songbirds and snakes” is in full production and, so far, there is little information on this new film project.

A young Coriolanus Snow

Francis Lawrencethe director of the three films in the saga, indicated that this new film, which focuses on the novel written for SuzanneCollinshas already found its protagonist: Tom Blyth will be in charge of putting himself in the shoes of a young Coriolanus Snow in a story that takes place 64 years before the events we witnessed in the original trilogy.

Lawrence stated via social media: “Coriolanus Snow is many things: a survivor, a loyal friend, a killer, a boy who falls in love quickly, and an ambitious young man to the core. Tom’s version of the character will show us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become, ”explained the director in charge of the original saga.

Francis Lawrence is the director of all three films in the “Hunger Games” saga. Photo: AFP

Tom Blyth will be the antagonist – protagonist

The American actor, who has just released the series “Billy, the kid” and has participated in others such as “The Golden Age” or films such as “Robin Hood” and “Benediction”, will play Snow many years before becoming the president of Panem when he is one of the students selected by the Academy to be part of the team of mentors that will guide the tributes from the different districts in the tenth edition of “The Hunger Games”.

Tom Blyth has just released the series “Billy, the kid” and has participated in the movie “Robin Hood”. Photo: AFP

What will “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” be about?

We’ll see how Coriolanus Snowwhose family has lost all the money they had after the Capitol’s war with the districts, will do everything possible to take advantage of the last opportunity he has to stand out and build a future by making his tribute the winner.

However, luck will not be on his side, as he will have to guide the tribute from district 12, Lucy Graywith whom he will end up falling in love, an intelligent girl with a gift for music, but with little chance of being victorious.