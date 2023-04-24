The hummingbird: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film with Pierfrancesco Favino on Sky Cinema

Il colibrì is the film by Francesca Archibugi released in theaters in 2022 starring Pierfrancesco Favino and Kasia Smutniak. A dramatic and very intense film, which deserves to be seen. The hummingbird is based on the homonymous novel by Sandro Veronesi. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film tells the life of Marco Carrera (Pierfrancesco Favino), narrated through the memories of the man in a life journey that starts from the early 70s. While at the beach, a young Marco meets a girl of his age, Luisa Lattes, a beautiful little girl with a particular temperament. It’s love at first sight and, although the two will never be together, Marco will always be in love with her. In fact, his life partner will be another woman, Marina, with whom after the wedding he will go to live in the capital and with whom he will have a daughter, Adele.

However, the man will have to return to Florence, due to an existence that will subject him to severe trials, which he will try to overcome with the help of Daniele Carradori, his wife’s psychoanalyst. The doctor will teach Marco how to deal with changes, especially the completely unexpected ones, in his life. This is how the existence of man is told through Marco, who wavers between great loves, fortuitous coincidences and serious losses, leading the human being to an exhausting resistance in order to achieve happiness.

The hummingbird: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of The Hummingbird? Many actors known and loved by the public including Pierfrancesco Favino, Kasia Smutniak, Bérénice Bejo, Laura Morante, Sergio Albelli, Alessandro Tedeschi, Benedetta Porcaroli, Massimo Ceccherini, Fotinì Peluso, Francesco Centorame, Pietro Ragusa, Valeria Cavalli, Nanni Moretti, Francesca De Martini. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Pierfrancesco Favino: Marco Carrera

Kasia Smutniak – Marina Molitor

Bérénice Bejo as Luisa Lattes

Laura Morante as Letizia Carrera

Sergio Albelli as Probo Carrera

Alessandro Tedeschi: Giacomo Carrera

Benedetta Porcaroli as Adele Carrera

Massimo Ceccherini as Duccio Chilleri

Fotini Peluso: Irene Carrera

Francesco Centorame: Marco Carrera as a boy

Pietro Ragusa: Luigi Dami Tamburini

Valeria Cavalli: Mother of Luisa

Nanni Moretti: Daniele Carradori

Rausy Giangarè: Miraijin as a girl

Niccolò Profeti: Giacomo Carrera as a boy

Elisa Fossati: Luisa Lattes as a girl

Lorenzo Mellini: Duccio Chilleri as a boy

Matilda Grace Marini – Amanda Carrera

Marlo DiCrasto: Violet Carrera

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer of the film premiered on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Hummingbird on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 24 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.