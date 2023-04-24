Isola dei Famosi 2023: the advances (cast and competitors) of the second episode

Tonight, Monday 24 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the second episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023 is broadcast, the new edition of the reality show hosted, for the third consecutive year, by Ilary Blasi. Special Envoy to Honduras Alvin. In the studio the commentators Vladimir Luxuria and, for the first time, Enrico Papi. The 16 castaways on the beaches of Cayo Cochinos at the start of the reality show will be divided into three tribes: that of women, that of men and that of couples. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

After weeks of waiting, the new edition of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi started on Monday. The castaways are in Honduras and have been officially presented to the public. Here is the full cast:

Silver Flower

Alessandro Cecchi Paone with boyfriend Simone Antolini

Helena Prestes

Cristina Scuccia, ex Sister Cristina

Nathaly Caldonazzo

Corinne Clery

Claudia Motta

Pamela Camassa

Christopher Leoni

Andrew Lo Cicero

Marco Predolin

Paul Noise

Marco Mazzoli

Alessandra Drusian and Fabio Ricci of Jalisse

All were divided into three groups: “Tribe of women”, “Tribe of men” and “Tribe of couples”. At the end of the episode, Marco Predolin and Helena Prestes were nominated. Who will be eliminated? And what will be the new nominations?

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Isola dei Famosi 2023 live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the reality show in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

But it doesn’t end there. The section dedicated to Isola within the site and app Mediaset Infinity will be the point of reference for fans: live streaming, unpublished clips, photo galleries and news updated daily will allow fans to always stay informed about the events of the programme. In the area dedicated to videos, it will be possible to find exclusive clips and interviews, as well as the on-demand content of the television episodes.