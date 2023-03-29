Dubai (Union)

The “Humanitarian Access Initiative” announced its support for integrating climate change issues into educational curricula in order to achieve global educational transformation to benefit humanity, and as a contribution to the global efforts of “Dubai Cares”, as part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, aimed at highlighting the importance and prestige of Education as an effective tool in dealing with the current climate challenges that threaten the planet.

The “Manal Humanitarian Initiative” is organizing the eighth edition of the “Design for Hope” charity exhibition, from 5 to 7 April 2023 at the Dubai Ladies Club, under the auspices of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation. The entire proceeds of the exhibition will be allocated to support Dubai Cares’ efforts to integrate climate change issues into the curricula and educational system, in continuation of the developmental, humanitarian and charitable campaigns that the initiative has been pursuing over the past years. , especially those that support and empower women within their societies, thus contributing to increasing their participation and effective influence through issues related to girls’ education, health, water and others, in cooperation with the country’s humanitarian, charitable and development institutions.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, May God bless him, she focuses on education that stimulates research and innovation as the most effective form of education because of its sustainable impact, pointing out to the importance of establishing a culture of knowledge among new generations, especially girls, with the changes around us in the planet and their effects, as this knowledge foundation is a form It is a form of empowerment in this issue and its dimensions, stressing that if the young generations are provided with the appropriate educational environment and the necessary opportunities to develop and contribute to dealing with various challenges, the world will witness great achievements and positive impacts.

Her Highness added that the “Human Reach Initiative” campaign for this year comes within the framework of the charitable and developmental approach of the UAE and in keeping with the “Year of Sustainability”, expressing her hope that this campaign, which is being implemented in cooperation with “Dubai Cares”, will support global efforts aimed at integrating humanitarian issues. Climate in educational curricula and systems, with a focus on empowering girls in this field.

Fundamental issue

Her Highness said, “The time has come for educational systems worldwide to deal with climate change as a fundamental issue related to the sustainability of humanity, and what this includes in terms of the importance of educating new generations through an advanced and effective education system that is rich in facts and stimulates participatory action and dealing responsibly, whether through public behavior or innovation.” Horizons and smart solutions.

Her Highness expressed her pride in the efforts of the UAE and its interaction with all global issues, and its support for finding solutions to them, in a way that benefits all humanity, including the issue of climate change, noting that the country’s hosting of (COP28) comes within the framework of these efforts that it is making. The state at the global level, in addition to its constant interest in embracing scientists, researchers, innovators and inventors from all parts of the world, believing in the importance of science and scientific research in raising the aspirations of humanity towards development, excellence and achievement. As the exclusive education partner of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dubai Cares will host the second edition of the flagship climate-focused RewirEd Summit during the conference, with the aim of placing education at the forefront of the global climate agenda.

Her Highness added that the UAE was one of the leading countries in adopting and adhering to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations as an international action agenda, including Goal 13, which stipulates the need to take urgent measures to address climate change and its effects, stressing the importance of concerted international efforts to accelerate the creation of Solutions to the challenges of climate change and its negative effects on all countries of the world, and on women and children in particular, pointing out to Her Highness that proper education and gender equality are important factors in combating climate change, in addition to the importance of working to improve health services, combat hunger and poverty, improve the environment and provide clean water and the transition to a green economy, renewable energy, and sustainable cities and communities.

Promote development work

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the efforts of Dubai Cares in promoting the development work of the UAE around the world, especially its efforts to help achieve the fourth goal of the United Nations sustainable development goals to ensure the provision of comprehensive and sound education for all, and to promote lifelong education by 2030, expressing her pride in the partnership that brings together the Al-Manal Humanitarian Initiative with her for many years in more than one development program and campaign, adding, “The positive impact of Dubai Cares programs and initiatives to more than 21 million beneficiaries in more than 60 developing countries reflects the commitment of the UAE By extending a helping hand to all countries of the world, which is the same goal that the Human Access Initiative has been keen on since we launched it in 2013, as the initiative implemented many projects and programs that touched many humanitarian groups and issues inside and outside the country in various fields such as health, education, food, etc., translating the thought and vision of the owner of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for development work that stems from the importance of investing in the human industry and the industry of hope. For a better life for millions of people.