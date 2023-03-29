Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police is implementing a comprehensive security plan to enhance the security and safety of the community during the holy month, in order to achieve its strategic priorities seeking to enhance security and safety, the happiness of society and the security of roads in the Emirate. She explained that the security and traffic plan aims to ensure the comfort and safety of the public, enhance security and traffic awareness for all members of society, and provide smooth traffic on roads and around mosques “during Tarawih prayers” during the holy month.

It also aims to provide a safe environment, provide the best services to members of society, confront non-positive security and traffic phenomena and behaviors that may affect the safety of road users, and address uncivilized phenomena, such as begging, and non-compliance with traffic rules around mosques during the blessed month.

The criminal security sector is launching an awareness campaign to combat beggary, strengthening means to combat this scourge, deepening awareness, developing security culture among members of the public and educating them on the dangers of interacting with beggars.

The Command and Control Center of the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector affirmed its readiness to respond to the public, and to provide the best services to spread and enhance security and safety for all segments of society, and urged them to contact the number 999 to receive emergency calls and reports.

The Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector implements a number of activities for the inmates, such as sports tournaments in an environment that allows them to show sports ethics and develop skills, in addition to cultural competitions and others.

The Community Police Department of the Community Security Sector organizes Ramadan councils, during which community and security issues are discussed in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The Juvenile Welfare Department in the Community Security Sector also launches sports tournaments for juveniles, as part of its continuous efforts to rehabilitate juveniles, and fill their free time with what benefits them psychologically and physically.

The Department of Weapons and Explosives in the Security and Ports Affairs Sector is implementing an awareness campaign about the dangers of fireworks, aiming to educate the community about the dangers of these games to their users. The Security Information Department in the Leadership Affairs Sector confirmed its preparations to receive calls from the public on the “Aman Service” during the holy month, which ensures the preservation of the confidentiality and identity of the information provider, in Arabic, English and Asian languages, and through communication through six channels via phone (8002626), and international communication. (009718002626), text messages (2828), the smart application ADPolice, and the website www.adpolice.gov.ae

The directorates and departments of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters organize various initiatives and events during the holy month.

“Our month… obedience and commitment” through “Abu Dhabi Media” channels and social media platforms

Abu Dhabi Police broadcast 30 TV episodes as part of the Ramadan awareness campaign, “Our Month… Obedience and Commitment” through Abu Dhabi Media channels and social media platforms, starting from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, to educate the public about safety requirements and positive behaviors that enhance the security and safety of society.

Brigadier General Muhammad Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department in the Leadership Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, stated that the broadcasts of the episodes are being carried out in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Media Company, and within the third edition of the comprehensive Ramadan awareness campaign, “Our Month… Obedience and Commitment.”

He stated that the selection of topics and issues raised by the Ramadan TV episodes took into account the coverage of the various societal, security and traffic behaviors that often increase during the month of Ramadan, such as driving vehicles quickly and recklessly due to lack of concentration, especially before the time of breaking the fast, and traffic jams near mosques during prayer times, which causes obstructing traffic and pedestrians.

He added that the episodes deal with a number of negative societal phenomena, such as “begging” and the exploitation of some unknown people of the Ramadan atmosphere, by fabricating fictitious stories, to mislead sympathizers, which is considered harmful to the pioneering civilized level of UAE society. Lieutenant Colonel Hamdan Hammoud Al Darei, from the Security Media Department, stressed the interest of the Abu Dhabi Police in enhancing public awareness and enhancing the safety of all segments of society, explaining that the TV episodes include a number of distinguished police faces, who appear to the viewers daily before the time of Iftar, throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

The “Feed to Rent” initiative distributes 90,000 Iftar meals during the month of Ramadan

Abu Dhabi Police launched the fourth edition of the “Feed to Rent Ramadan 2023” initiative, in cooperation with the “Absher Ya Watan Volunteer Team” and the main partners, and organized by the Protocol and Public Relations Department, the Security Media Department in the Driving Affairs Sector, and the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector.

The initiative includes distributing 90,000 breakfast meals during the holy month of Ramadan, including 2,000 meals in Abu Dhabi daily, and 1,000 meals in Al Ain city to drivers in 6 locations at traffic lights and intersections, as it comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy towards “promoting awareness and traffic culture” and ” Society’s confidence and satisfaction and happiness.

The initiative aims to reduce road accidents at the time of Iftar as a result of some drivers seeking to catch up with the Iftar time, in order to protect drivers from the risks of excessive speed in committing traffic accidents and the risks of running a red light.

Abu Dhabi Police is interested in strengthening its partnerships with various agencies and members of society, and spreading a culture of teamwork that contributes to supporting the emirate’s aspirations in achieving the happiness of the individual and society, according to a work methodology that embodies the values ​​of teamwork and the spirit of solidarity among the various segments of society, and reflects the concerted efforts of all government agencies to reach Achieving the desired goals, and increasing the number of volunteers participating in the preparation of meals for the year 2023, in a way that enhances the values ​​of solidarity and cohesion, and promotes a culture of volunteer work and values ​​​​of commitment to social responsibility and public service.

The series “The Safety Trail” is a Ramadan traffic awareness for children

Abu Dhabi Police broadcasts the episodes of the series “The Safety Trail”, which aims to spread traffic culture for children using suspenseful animation during the blessed month of Ramadan on social media platforms in a way that attracts children and draws their attention to the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, and introduces them to the various messages adopted by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate to enhance Safety and its consolidation in society.

The series “The Safety Trail”, which is being implemented by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, in coordination and cooperation with the Security Media Department in the Leadership Affairs Sector and the competent authorities, includes a group of heroes of the Salem family, and it is presented in about 26 episodes, including traffic safety awareness sessions for children and school students. .

The illustrated figures of the Salem family are designed by members of the Abu Dhabi Police and published monthly in Majid magazine. They include educational messages to instill awareness in the hearts of children, encourage them to cooperate with the police, implement traffic rules and regulations, and educate them on various security issues.

It includes the characters of the “Salem family”, which will appear in the series, Father Salem, who is keen to instill patriotism and adherence to laws and good morals in the hearts of his family, as well as the sons Mubarak and Rawda, in addition to the character of the officer “Saqr”, who provides useful advice to serve the public and their safety and security.