The Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ began this Sunday on channel 2 Las Estrellas, with unexpected challenges established to the participants by Galilea Montijo, their official driver.

Wendy Guevara, Paul Stanley, Apio Quijano, Poncho De Nigris, Raquel Bigorra and Emilio Osorio are six of the 14 participants who will go for the prize of 4 million pesos and they will remain “locked up” for 10 weeks.

The first participants already faced some challenges to overcome and Raquel Bigorra was the first to enter the house, also during the Dilemma test she chose to eat beans and rice throughout the week, instead of closing the two showers.

Twitter Capture Image

Ferka and Sofía Rivera Torres entered together, the dilemma was which of the two would be left without their suitcase for a week, and in a game of “rock, paper and scissors”, Ferka lost. before deciding They made a deal to borrow clothes.

Nicola Porcella and Apio Quijano also joined and the dilemma they faced was choosing who would sleep in a single bed or on a yoga mat. Appio convinced Nicola to sleep on the mat, as he claimed to have “back problems.”

Galilea Montjo hosts ‘The House of Famous Mexico’. Image captures Twitter

Bárbara Torres and Paul Stanley, for their part, had the dilemma of exchanging their suitcases for a week or taking the toothpaste that all the inhabitants would use, so they decided to exchange their luggage.

Wendy Guevara, from ‘Las Perdidas’, is already in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’. instagram image

Jorge Losa and Marie Claire Harp and Sergio Mayer are also already inside ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and the emotions are just beginning.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp