To be able to spar with you in the espresso corner, we have the position after the GP Spain 2023 for you. In addition, we noticed 7 things.

We were all looking forward to this race. The GP of Spain had to be the track where Nyck de Vries could fully push and show what he can do. We were curious how the adjustments to the track would turn out. Oh, and of course did the weather forecast come true?

7 Things that stood out

In this article we will cover everything in detail, so that you are completely up-to-date about the past weekend. Of course we have all ranks, positions and overviews for you, but we start with 7 things that stood out to us about the GP of Spain 2023:

McLaren quickly out in the cold

From closing the gates to the top 3. McLaren does it in 2 races. But isn’t that very strange? Nothing has been adjusted to the car since the GP of Azerbaijan 2023. It is due to the circumstances. When it’s cold (and damp), the McLaren is a rocket. Unfortunately, everything immediately went wrong for Norris: he had damage at the start and had to go straight to the pits.

Pérez not title challenger after all

Naturally, the press – and so did we – hyped him too much. We all WANT an exciting battle for the title. And it is quite clear that the Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes AMG GP Petronas are not going to deliver this season. There is a good chance that they will aim their arrows at next year. So everything comes down to Checo. Pérez is particularly strong on street circuits and has had a few lucky breaks for Max Verstappen.

Still, there is something that stood out to us about the past weekend. It was logical that Verstappen was going to put things in order. But that Pérez goes wrong with qualifying two weekends in a row? We didn’t see that coming, especially since it was absolutely unnecessary given the overspeed of the Red Bull RB19. That is also the reason why we were not impressed by Checo’s ‘catch-up race’.

Mercedes big step forward

You couldn’t really judge the updates from Mercedes at Monaco. It remains a street circuit where you should not crash and be lucky. Especially in the race it became clear that Mercedes has taken a very big step. The lap times were pretty good. Not only that, the tire wear was also neat. It is still not a match for Red Bull, but the difference has really become smaller.

Verstappen exceptional

Max Verstappen is untouchable in 2023. He is relaxed yet sharp. A dangerous combination for the competition. The biggest show of power was the last lap in Q3. Verstappen didn’t even finish his lap, because it was an improvement. His engineer Giampiero Lambiase advised to skip the lap to save the tires for the race. That is an extreme luxury and force majeure that is reminiscent of the dominant years of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. In the race, the display of power was even more impressive.

Aston Martin has ‘lost it’

Well, the predictions of ‘an all-Spanish podium’ or ‘Alonso might win the race’ could soon be scrapped. It was supposed to happen last weekend. But somewhere it didn’t go for a meter for the team from Silverstone. It was a disaster weekend in particular for Alonso. Now everything is relative, because last year an Aston Martin driver would sign for a points finish. It wasn’t until the second half of the race that Alonso’s Aston Martin came into its element.

Nyck de Vries ‘meh’

Mind you: ‘meh’ isn’t bad! De Vries drove reasonably well, namely a solid race. Yuki Tsunoda seems to be in great shape. You can do that after 2 seasons. De Vries did quite well in qualifying, although the P14 gives a distorted picture. De Vries has had some good overtaking action, despite the low top speed of the AlphaTauri. The problem is mainly Yuki, because the difference is already too big. There is an upward trend, but it seems too late and too little what brings Nyck to F1. AlphaTauri is a junior team and then it is better to let an 18-year-old talent mess around than a 28-year-old.

New circuit layout works out well

Let’s talk about the track, which was normally challenging to drive, but boring to watch. That in itself is still the case, but there is now more to experience. The fact that the chicanes in sector 3 are gone means that the entry speed of the straight is higher and there is more chance of overtaking. It’s going more than excellent so far.

Drivers Championship

Verstappen is still the leader in the championship! Much more exciting is what happens beyond that. The order does not change, it remains the same. However, the gap between Verstappen and Pérez is ‘suddenly’ 53 points. That must hurt. Lewis Hamilton is also catching up with Fernando Alonso. Stroll makes a nice jump to Leclerc. Sargeant and De Vries are the only two drivers without points.

The standings after the GP Spain 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows:

Position driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 170 2 Perez Red Bull 117 3 Alonso Aston Martin 99 4 Hamilton Mercedes 87 5 Russell Mercedes 65 6 Sainz Ferrari 58 7 Leclerc Ferrari 42 8 Stroll Aston Martin 35 9 Ocon Alpine 25 10 Gasly Alpine 15 11 Norris McLaren 12 12 Hulkenberg Hare 6 13 Piastri McLaren 5 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 15 zhou Alfa Romeo 4 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 17 Magnussen Hare 2 18 Albon Williams 1 19 DeVries AlphaTauri 0 20 Sergeant Williams 0

Constructors’ Championship

It is no surprise that Red Bull is lonely at the top. That cannot be found out in one race. But there are now a few extra exciting battles. The battle between Aston Martin and Mercedes is going to be a fun one. Alpine is in a kind of no man’s land, despite last week’s excellent performance. A small change at the bottom compared to last weekend is Alfa Romeo passing Haas. More importantly, Mercedes has taken P2 from Aston Martin.

The standings after the GP Spain 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 287 2 Mercedes 152 3 Aston Martin Mercedes 134 4 Ferrari 100 5 Alpine 40 6 McLaren 17 7 Alfa Romeo 8 8 Haas Ferrari 8 9 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 10 Williams-Mercedes 1

Qualifying game

In Spain it was noticeable that there was a big difference between the drivers in qualifying. Usually the cars are pretty close to each other, but there were big gaps this time. You don’t see it in this overview, so we’ll mention it briefly. What else stands out:

Stroll is faster than Alonso for the first time

Hamilton has momentum on Russell, again faster in quality.

Sainz (very much) faster than Leclerc

Gasly and Ocon are evenly matched

Hülkenberg prevailed in qualifying over Magnussen.

De Vries is lucky by exceeding Tsunoda track limits

Albon the only driver who is at 100%

The position after the GP Spain 2023 in the qualifying game is as follows:

driver driver Verstappen 5 Perez 2 Alonso 6 Stroll 1 Russell 4 Hamilton 3 Leclerc 4 Sainz Jr. 3 Norris 6 Piastri 1 Ocon 4 Gasly 3 Hulkenberg 5 Magnussen 2 Guanyu 3 Bottas 4 Tsunoda 5 deVries 2 Albon 7 Sergeant 0

Fastest race lap

Verstappen asked a few laps before the end what the fastest race lap was. Giampiero Lambiase indicated that Verstappen had to focus on finishing the race, as Max had already broken track limits 3 times. Of course, Verstappen thought his own way and took the fastest lap on 12 laps of old C3 tires: 1:16.330 in lap 61. It mainly shows how much margin the combination of Verstappen and the Red Bull has.

The standings after the GP Spain 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 3 zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Russell Mercedes 1 Perez Red Bull 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1

Driver of the Day

Lewis Hamilton! He won with 24% of the vote this trophy. And somewhat rightly so. Lewis seems to get more out of the car than George anyway. In the race Hamilton could not make a fist against Verstappen, but you can also see it differently. Nothing strange happened in the race (safety car, rain, etc.) and Hamilton’s P2 was never in danger. Well done from the British champion who is far from finished in this sport.

The standings after the GP Spain 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

No. Absolutely not actually. Yes, the win for Verstappen was a good bet. Pérez’s second place didn’t happen in real life. Since all three editors had VER-PER for P1-P2, the P3 prediction was going to be the deciding factor. None of the three editors had expected Mercedes to take such a step.

The position after the GP Spain 2023 in the editorial ranking is as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (VER, PER, STR) 52 Wouter (VER, PER, ALO) 40 Michael (VER, PER, SAI) 25

Good driver = 1 point, good driver in the right position: 5 points.

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP

March 19 | Saudi Arabia GP

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | Miami GP

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | Spain GP

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Date Race 16 Jun. – Jun 18. Canada GP 30 Jun. – Jul 02 GP of Austria Jul 07 – Jul 09 Great Britain GP Jul 21 – Jul 23 Hungarian GP Jul 28 – Jul 30 GP of Belgium Aug 25 – Aug 27 GP of the Netherlands Sep 01 – 03 Sep. GP of Italy Sep 15 – Sept 17 Singapore GP Sep 22 – 24 Sep. GP of Japan 06 Oct. – 08 Oct. Qatar GP Oct 20 – Oct 22 United States GP Oct 27 – Oct 29 GP of Mexico 03 Nov. – 05 Nov. Brazil GP 17 Nov. – 19 Nov. Las Vegas GP 24 Nov. – 26 Nov. Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the Canadian Grand Prix will be held on June 16 at 6:00 PM.

