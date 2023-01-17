There is no doubt that “The house of celebrities” is one of the reality shows that has the most followers around the world and its third part will bring big surprises that will leave more than one with their mouths open, because not only celebrities will be living with each other, but also two fans will join. It is worth mentioning that in the previous season it was Laura Bozzo, Niurka Marcos and Toni Costa who got closer to the fans of the show, but what else do we know about its new edition? Find out everything in the following note.

When does “The House of Celebrities 3” start?

After much expectation about the arrival of “The House of Famous”, the new season will premiere this Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

This season of “The House of Celebrities” promises a fun-filled show. Photo: referential / Sdp news

“The house of celebrities 3”: schedule by country

The launch time on the Telemundo channel will be at 6pm (CT) or 7pm (ET).

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Guatemala: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Where to see “The House of Famous 3” FREE LIVE?

“The house of celebrities” is a Telemundo production, therefore, the reality show will be available on said television network. However, if anyone wants to watch the show online, It can be enjoyed through the Peacock streaming platform or from its official portal.

Which channel is Telemundo according to my country?

Telemundo programming can be seen on the following channels:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Participants who would be in “The House of Famous 3”

patricia christmas

Aylin Mujica

Arturo Carmona

john rivera

The Materialist

Osmel Sousa.

Drivers of “The House of Famous 3”

The hosts of this new season of “The House of Famous” will be Jimena Gállego and Héctor Sandarti.

Sandarti and Jimena Gállego will be the new hosts of the program. Photo: Instagram The House of Famous

Who won “The House of Famous 2”?

The person who won the second season of the reality show was Ivonne Montero. This contestant took the title of winner after having surpassed her classmates with 33.8% in the votes.