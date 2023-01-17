Basketball | Utah rose to an important victory with a last-minute free throw, with Markkanen on the sidelines

Suffering from a hip contusion, Markkanen has not played in the Jazz’s last two games.

Utah Jazz held on for a narrow 126-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday despite entering the game without a hip injury Lauri from Markka. Suffering from a hip contusion, Markkanen has not played in the Jazz’s last two games.

Jazz’s power players were the center forwards Walker Kesslerrear man Jordan Clarkson and substitute player Collin Sexton. Kessler had 20 points and 21 rebounds. Clarkson bagged 21 and Sexton 19 points.

Clarkson tied the game by sinking the second of his free throws with just 4.2 seconds left in the game. The Jazz were down 87-95 before the fourth quarter, but came away with an important victory.

The full point pool lifted the team past Minnesota into eighth place in the Western Conference.

Profit was especially pleasant for Kessler, who was traded from the Timberwolves to the Jazz in the summer.

“My father and grandfather are from Minnesota, so it was great to play here,” Kessler, who improved his scoring and rebounding records, told the NBA on the website.